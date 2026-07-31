Vice President Urges Expansion of Relations With Africa

TEHRAN - Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has emphasized the necessity of formulating a comprehensive strategy to develop Iran’s relations with the African continent, and added that expanding cooperation with African nations must become a national concern, and no excuses for shortfalls in this area will be accepted.

Aref made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting of the Africa Headquarters, where he highlighted the continent’s vast potential for economic and commercial cooperation with Iran. He noted that Africa’s economy could complement Iran’s own, though efforts to expand ties with the continent have suffered from shortfalls in past years.

He cited cultural and religious affinities, along with geographic proximity, as key opportunities for broadening cooperation, adding: “The values of the Islamic Revolution, shared interests, and the securing of national interests make the development of relations with African countries essential. Furthermore, expanding economic and trade ties can lead to greater alignment of political views between Iran and African nations in international forums.”

The first vice president described developing relations with Africa as a value-based strategy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that all administrations are obligated to pursue it. According to him, given the existing capacities, joint commissions between Iran and African countries must become more active, and the outcomes of economic forums held in previous years should be pursued operationally.

Pointing to Iran’s capabilities in scientific, technological, academic, and industrial sectors, Aref said African countries require the Islamic Republic of Iran’s products and expertise, emphasizing that advancing relations with the continent must become a national priority.

Stating that no excuse for shortfalls in this area will be accepted, he noted: “Following the recent two imposed wars, the country’s conditions have changed, Iranophobia has ended, and many obstacles to developing foreign relations have been removed; therefore, a golden opportunity has now been provided to expand ties, particularly with African nations.” He called on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to energize diplomacy with African countries, eliminate barriers to economic and trade cooperation, and pay special attention to developing cultural exchanges.

During the meeting, a report was presented on the measures taken by various institutions to develop relations with Africa, as well as the existing obstacles. Additionally, the first vice president ordered the drafting of a strategy for developing relations with Africa, instructing specialized working groups of the Africa Headquarters to submit their operational frameworks and proposals within one month for review and approval by the headquarters.