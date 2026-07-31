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News ID: 152331
Publish Date : 31 July 2026 - 21:45
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U.S. Imposes New Iran-Related Sanctions on Airline-Linked Companies

TEHRAN – The U.S. 
Department of the Treasury has announced a new round of Iran-related sanctions, adding one individual and five companies to its sanctions list.
 According to the Treasury Department, the sanctioned individual is a Chinese national who was designated over alleged ties to Iran’s Mahan Air.
The five companies linked to the individual and the airline have also been added to the U.S. sanctions list. U.S. authorities said the designations were based on their alleged connections to Mahan Air’s activities.

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