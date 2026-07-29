Drone Strikes U.S.-Linked LNG Vessels at Egypt’s Damietta Port

DAMIETTA, Egypt (Dispatches) – A drone struck a U.S.-owned floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage vessel at Egypt’s Damietta Port on Wednesday, sparking a fire that spread to a second tanker, according to maritime security firms and security sources.

At least one unmanned aerial vehicle hit the Marshall Islands-flagged Energos Winter, a floating LNG storage and regasification unit chartered by U.S.-based New Fortress Energy, while it was docked at the Mediterranean port. The blaze subsequently spread to a second vessel, the Gaslog Salem, three shipping industry sources told Reuters.