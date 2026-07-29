Report: Yemen Mulls ‘Toll System’ for Bab al-Mandab Sipping

SANAA (Dispatches) -- The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF), led by the Ansarallah resistance movement, is considering “imposing fees” on commercial vessels transiting through the southern Red Sea, regional sources told Reuters on Wednesday. The report comes a week after the YAF announced a blockade on Saudi shipping in response to over a decade of war and siege imposed on Yemen by the kingdom. “The objectives of such a move would be to normalize the practice of imposing fees on international waterways and increase pressure on the U.S. Chinese ships would be exempted from such fees … [Ansarallah is] supportive of the arrangement,” the report goes on to say.