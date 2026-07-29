Mossad on Maximum Alert as Iran Retaliation Fears Shake Zionists

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) --

Israel’s Mossad spy agency has issued a general security warning to current and former regime officials, advising them to alter their daily routines and adopt heightened security precautions amid growing concerns over potential retaliatory strikes by Iran.

According to the Israeli news outlet Ynet, the warning reflects fears that Tehran may seek to target senior Israeli figures as part of its effort to avenge the terrorist assassination of its senior leadership.

Following the alert, the Zionist regime’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, reinforced security measures around officials and instructed them to modify their regular schedules.

In an extraordinary measure, the departure point for the aircraft carrying Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington was changed from Ben Gurion Airport to Nevatim Air Base.

Strict and classified security protocols were implemented regarding the flight’s departure time and route to create uncertainty and prevent any possible attempt to target the aircraft or the prime minister.

The United States has similarly adopted heightened security measures. The New York Times reported that the U.S. Secret Service advised President Donald Trump to use the older Air Force One rather than the newly refurbished aircraft gifted by Qatar during a return flight from Turkey, following intelligence regarding a possible assassination plot.

The security alert coincides with the arrest and indictment of a former Israeli soldier who served in a classified military unit on charges of spying for Iran.

In a joint statement, the Israel police, war ministry, and Shin Bet announced that the man was charged on July 16 at the Tel Aviv District Court with “contact with a foreign agent and attempted delivery of information for the benefit of the enemy”.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, who served in a classified unit during both mandatory and reserve duty, was in contact with “an individual who identified himself as an Iranian intelligence agent.” At one stage, he was reportedly asked to assist in recruiting another soldier to establish contact with Iranian agents.

Over the past two years, dozens of Israeli settlers, including several soldiers and reservists, have been charged with espionage on behalf of Iran. In many cases, Iranian agents have recruited Israeli settlers via social media, particularly through Telegram.

A separate report detailed the sentencing of an active-duty soldier to five years in prison for sending videos of missile interceptions to an Iranian agent during the 12-day war on Iran in June last year.

Another reservist, 26-year-old Raz Cohen, was charged with passing classified technical data regarding Iron Dome air defense systems to Iranian intelligence, including operational details, reloading algorithms, and the exact coordinates of seven Israel’s terrorist air force bases. For his activities, Cohen received approximately $1,000 in cryptocurrency.

The growing number of alleged Iranian agents has prompted Israel to open a new wing in Haifa’s Damon prison for those indicted on espionage charges. Israeli authorities have enlisted rabbis and community leaders to help counter online recruitment efforts, with the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) community emerging as a key target.

The latest round of aggression against Iran began on February 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces launched large-scale strikes on Iranian territory. Iran responded with daily waves of missiles and drones targeting U.S. and Israeli assets across the region while closing the strategic Strait of Hormuz.