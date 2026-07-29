Saudi Arabia’s Suicidal Step Into Iraq

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

It was the most miscalculated blunder whose repercussions appear catastrophic for the perpetrators, especially a neighbor sharing a long and porous border, but stupidly aligned with a predator.

The US is a criminal and terrorist entity that ought not to be in our region, and the sole reason the CENTCOM terrorists are here is to undermine the security and stability of the countries of West Asia in the interests of the illegal Zionist entity.

Wednesday’s unprovoked attack on several Iraqi cities that left over a score of Iraqis martyred and several others dozens injured was part of Washington’s plot to destabilize Iraq.

What, however, was surprising was the partnership, or more properly complicity, of Saudi Arabia in the deadly aerial attack on an Arab Muslim neighbor without the least thought of paying a heavy price for such lawlessness.

Iraq’s legitimate national force the Hashd ash-Shabi or the Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) has said they never attacked any place in Saudi Arabia, but Riyadh accused them and joined the common enemy of the Arabs and Muslims, that is, the US, to participate in the killing of innocent Iraqis.

Riyadh very well knows, if the Iraqis choose to retaliate the US cannot protect it, as is the helplessness of Washington against the Ansarullah of Yemen.

Unfortunately, instead of closing the US bases, following the devastation these bases suffered when Iran retaliated against their crimes from the soil of neighborly Arab countries, Saudi Arabia has unnecessarily attacked neighboring Iraq, at a time when it is already embroiled in military confrontation within another of its neighbors –Yemen.

We hope the embers of war will be snuffed and the US will be forced to leave our region. If not, the regional countries will suffer catastrophes for siding with the American terrorists and providing bases to these criminals for attacking neighboring countries.