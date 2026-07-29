Four Terror Cells Dismantled in Southeast, 15 Terrorists Captured

TEHRAN – Iran’s security forces have dismantled four operational cells linked a terrorist-takfiri group network in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, arresting 15 terrorists before they could carry out planned attacks, the Intelligence Ministry said Wednesday.

The terrorists were captured in coordinated operations in the cities of Zahedan, Chabahar, Iranshahr, Khash, Taftan, Nikshahr and Qasr-e Qand. The ministry said weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles and related ammunition, were seized during the operations.

The ministry said the groups were “imported operational cells” affiliated with foreign-backed terrorist networks, which planned attacks against economic, public service and judicial infrastructure in the province.

Sistan and Baluchestan, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has for years faced security challenges involving armed groups, smuggling networks and terrorist activity. Iranian authorities have repeatedly announced operations against armed cells in the region.

The latest announcement follows earlier statements by the Intelligence Ministry about operations against terrorist networks in the southeast. In previous operations, the ministry said several terrorists were killed or detained and weapons and explosives were recovered.

The ministry urged residents to report suspicious activity through official channels, saying public cooperation has played a role in identifying security threats.

Security operations in Sistan

and Baluchestan have frequently involved multiple Iranian security bodies, including intelligence and military forces, as authorities seek to address armed groups operating in the border region.

The Intelligence Ministry said investigations into possible links between the detained individuals and other networks are continuing.