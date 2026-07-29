Hadid-110 Drone Draws Attention for Speed, Low-Observable Design

TEHRAN — The British newspaper The Telegraph has examined Iran’s upgraded version of the Hadid-110 one-way attack drone, highlighting its reported higher speed, jet-powered propulsion and design features aimed at making the unmanned system more difficult to detect.

According to the report, the upgraded Hadid-110 has undergone a series of modifications that have increased its speed, lowered its flight profile and improved its ability to avoid detection compared with earlier versions. The newspaper described the drone as one of Iran’s most advanced unmanned systems, designed to increase the challenges facing modern air-defense networks.

The significance of the new version, according to the report, lies not only in its reported speed but also in a shift in Iran’s drone development approach. While many Iranian unmanned systems have traditionally emphasized endurance, range and cost-effective production, the upgraded Hadid-110 focuses on rapid strike capability, aiming to reduce the time available for defensive systems to detect, track and respond to an incoming threat.

The Telegraph reported that the drone is equipped with a turbojet engine, unlike many Iranian attack drones that rely on propeller-based propulsion. Citing Iranian sources, the newspaper said the system can reach a speed of around 316 miles per hour (more than 500 kilometers per hour), which would make it among the fastest Iranian drones currently reported.

The report said the use of a jet engine represents a significant change in design priorities, moving the platform toward a faster operational profile. Higher speed can shorten the reaction window available to air-defense operators and complicate efforts to intercept an incoming unmanned system.

According to the report, the Hadid-110 is launched with the assistance of a solid-fuel booster. The booster provides initial acceleration and altitude before the main engine begins operation, allowing the drone to be deployed rapidly from different locations and increasing operational flexibility.

The newspaper said the drone has been designed with reduced radar visibility in mind. Its structure reportedly includes a smoother airframe, fewer external components and design elements intended to reduce its radar signature.

One of the features highlighted in the report is the use of an S-shaped air intake located on the upper section of the body, a design intended to conceal engine components from

radar observation. The report also said the aircraft’s external surfaces incorporate materials designed to absorb radar waves.

Experts note that low-observable design does not mean a system is completely invisible to radar, but reduced radar cross-section, modified airframe characteristics and concealed components can make detection and tracking more difficult, especially when combined with higher speed and lower flight profiles.

The technical specifications cited for the upgraded Hadid-110 include a reported operational range of approximately 350 kilometers, a maximum altitude of nearly 9 kilometers, flight endurance of about one hour and a warhead carrying around 30 kilograms of high explosive material.

The report also described the drone as a precision strike platform, with the ability to engage designated targets using guided attack capabilities. Iranian officials have presented the system as one of the country’s most advanced developments in the field of unmanned combat technology.

The reported unveiling of the Hadid-110 comes as Iran continues to expand its domestic drone industry, which Tehran considers a central element of its defense strategy amid decades of international restrictions on access to advanced military technology.

Iran has developed a wide range of unmanned systems for surveillance, reconnaissance and strike missions, with drones becoming an increasingly important component of modern military operations. The development of faster and more advanced platforms reflects a broader trend in which lower-cost unmanned systems are being used to challenge traditional air-defense concepts.

The Telegraph reported that the introduction of the upgraded Hadid-110 reflects Iran’s continued focus on improving the speed, survivability and effectiveness of its unmanned systems. The report said the new platform demonstrates Tehran’s effort to expand its indigenous defense capabilities and develop technologies tailored to modern battlefield requirements.



