Envoy to UN Reaffirms Iran’s Right to Respond to U.S.-Israeli Aggression

NEW YORK (Dispatches) -- Iran has warned the UN Security Council that continued Israeli military aggression in Gaza, attacks on neighboring countries, expansion of settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, and unlawful U.S. actions against Iran pose a serious threat to regional and international peace, reaffirming Tehran’s right to self-defense under international law.

Addressing the Security Council, Iran’s Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gholamhossein Darzi said Israel’s continued actions despite the declared ceasefire in Gaza have further worsened the humanitarian situation in the territory.

“Despite the declared ceasefire in Gaza, the Israeli regime continues to violate the ceasefire through ongoing military attacks and severe restrictions on humanitarian access,” Darzi said, adding that such actions are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Iranian envoy said Israel’s continued expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank, along with what he described as repeated aggression against Lebanon and violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, have further undermined regional peace and security.

“The continued unlawful actions of the Israeli regime pose a great threat to international peace and security,” he said.

Darzi stressed that any lasting solution to the Palestinian issue must include “a permanent ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access, the full withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces, and full UN membership for the State of Palestine.”

He added that humanitarian assistance and the reconstruction of

Gaza “must never be conditioned on political or military objectives,” stressing that accountability for violations of international humanitarian law was essential.

“The Israeli regime, together with those that enabled this regime for its atrocious crimes through political, military and economic support, must be held responsible for grave violations of international humanitarian law,” the Iranian representative said.

Referring to the International Criminal Court, Darzi described the arrest warrants issued against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Nov. 21, 2024, as “a clear reminder that no one is above international law.”

According to figures cited in the statement, the death toll from Israel’s military operations in Gaza has risen to 73,317. The statement said that 1,191 Palestinians have been killed and 3,853 others wounded since the ceasefire was announced on Oct. 10, 2025, while the bodies of 803 victims have been recovered from beneath the rubble during the same period.

Turning to U.S. actions, Darzi hit out at Washington for violating the UN Charter and international law through attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“The United States is the aggressor through its acts of aggression against Iran,” he said.

“The U.S. has violated the Charter of the United Nations... by deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, medical facilities, bridges and other essential infrastructure.”

The Iranian envoy cited the attack on Minab school as “a tragic and undeniable example of war crimes,” saying senior U.S. officials had publicly acknowledged the attacks.

“The United States bears full international responsibility for its internationally wrongful acts,” Darzi said. “Those who are responsible for these grave crimes will sooner or later face accountability before competent international judicial bodies.”

Calling on the Security Council not to tolerate impunity, he warned that “silence and impunity will only encourage the repetition of these crimes.”

Darzi reaffirmed Iran’s position that its actions are based on self-defense under international law. “We reiterate that all Iran’s measures are defensive, necessary and consistent with international law,” he said.

“Iran has exercised and will continue to exercise its inherent right of self-defense, in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, to protect its people and safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and vital national interests against U.S. acts of aggression.”



