Iran Rejects Ukraine’s Claim of Unintentional Strike on Iranian Vessel

TEHRAN -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday rejected Ukraine’s claim that an attack on an Iranian commercial vessel was unintentional, saying Kyiv must accept responsibility for an unlawful action that caused casualties and damage to the ship.

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone conversation with European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in which the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments, including issues related to the Strait of Hormuz.

During the call, Araghchi outlined Iran’s positions and concerns regarding the current situation in the region, including ongoing consultations with Oman.

The Iranian foreign minister also criticized an EU statement regarding misconduct by French diplomatic personnel in Iran, saying support for the actions of French embassy staff is inconsistent with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Araghchi’s reference concerns an incident involving two French embassy employees in Tehran questioned after attending a meeting with individuals under security investigation, with Paris claiming they had been intimidated and prevented from contacting their embassy.

Referring to his phone conversation with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Tuesday, Araghchi said the Ukrainian side’s assertion that the attack on the Iranian vessel was accidental was not acceptable.

He said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s acknowledgment of responsibility for the incident contradicted Kyiv’s claim that the strike was unintentional.

Iranian officials have issued strong warnings over the incident, demanding that Ukraine explicitly accept responsibility for the “illegal and criminal act” that resulted in the death and injury of Iranian citizens and damage to an Iranian commercial ship.

Araghchi said during his call with Kallas that Iran expected a clear position from Ukraine regarding the incident and rejected attempts to describe the attack as unintended.