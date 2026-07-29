Lut Desert: Inside Earth’s Natural Laboratory of Extreme Heat

TEHRAN -- A decade after Iran’s Lut Desert was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, scientists and researchers are highlighting the region’s extraordinary value as one of the planet’s most important natural laboratories for studying climate, geology, biodiversity, and sustainable tourism.

Marking the 10th anniversary of Lut Desert’s global registration, researchers gathered at an online scientific symposium organized by the International Desert Research Center of the University of Tehran and the Lut World Heritage Site.

The event examined the desert’s unique geological formations, extreme climate conditions, ecological adaptations, and future opportunities for research and responsible tourism.

Located in southeastern Iran, the Lut Desert is recognized as one of the hottest places on Earth. Yet beyond its extreme temperatures, scientists say the region remains a largely unexplored landscape containing valuable clues about geological processes and environmental change.

Nasser Mashhadi, a University of Tehran geologist and geomorphology researcher, described Lut as a natural museum of wind and water-driven landscapes. Its remarkable features include vast sand dunes, alluvial plains, and its famous yardangs—wind-carved formations known locally as kaluts. Some of these formations are considered among the largest and most continuous examples of their kind in the world.

Researchers emphasized that Lut’s geological diversity provides opportunities for scientific studies, education, and the development of geotourism. The desert’s landscapes offer a rare opportunity to observe the long-term interaction between climate, erosion, and the Earth’s surface.

Hesam Ahmadi Birgani, a University of Urmia researcher, highlighted the broader potential of Iran’s desert regions, noting that around five million hectares of the country consist of sandy landscapes.

He said that deserts should not be viewed only as environmental challenges but also as opportunities for sustainable economic development, including nature tourism, dark-sky tourism, and community-based initiatives.

Lut’s extreme climate has also made it a key location for climate research. Hamidreza Naseri, head of the International Desert Research Center at the University of

Tehran, presented findings from the first ground-based measurement of Lut’s surface temperature.

While satellite observations have recorded surface temperatures exceeding 70 degrees Celsius, and in some analyses approaching 80 degrees, field measurements in July 2022 recorded a maximum of 73.5 degrees Celsius.

Scientists say these findings confirm Lut’s position among Earth’s hottest regions and make it a valuable site for studying climate patterns and environmental change.

Despite its harsh conditions, Lut supports specialized forms of life. Researchers have identified heat- and drought-resistant plants, including Calligonum leucocladum and Haloxylon persicum, as well as animal species adapted to extreme environments.

Mehran Maqsoudi, director of the Lut World Heritage Site, recalled that the desert became Iran’s first natural site to receive UNESCO World Heritage status in 2016 under criteria recognizing exceptional natural phenomena and geological significance.

As researchers look ahead, they emphasize that Lut’s future depends on balancing conservation with opportunity. Scientific monitoring, responsible tourism, local community participation, and international cooperation were identified as essential elements for protecting the desert while allowing its global scientific and cultural value to be better understood.

For scientists, Lut is more than a vast desert—it is a living archive of Earth’s history and a window into the future of a changing planet.