Tehran Symphony Orchestra Brings Story of Ashura to Life

TEHRAN -- The Tehran Symphony Orchestra will present Eclipse, one of the most significant contemporary Iranian orchestral works, offering a powerful musical interpretation of Ashura and the tragedy of Karbala through the language of symphonic music.

Composed by Muhammad-Saeed Sharifian, Eclipse will be performed on August 6 and 7 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall under the direction of guest conductor Arash Amini, with the participation of a choir led by Behrang Shagharfkār.

Recognized as a landmark work in Iran’s contemporary symphonic repertoire, Eclipse draws inspiration from the events of Ashura—the seventh-century historical episode that holds profound spiritual and cultural significance for millions of Muslims, particularly within the Shia tradition.

Rather than offering a direct retelling of the events, the composition transforms their emotional and philosophical dimensions into a large-scale musical experience.

Through the combined forces of orchestra and choir, Sharifian explores themes of mourning, sacrifice, devotion, resistance, and the pursuit of truth. The work uses the dramatic possibilities of symphonic music to reflect on the universal human questions embedded in the Ashura narrative: the struggle between darkness and light, oppression and dignity, and loss and hope.

The title Eclipse carries a symbolic meaning beyond its literal reference to the celestial phenomenon in which one source of light is temporarily obscured. In the context of the composition, it evokes the image of light covered by darkness while suggesting the enduring presence of truth and hope beneath moments of tragedy.

With its fusion of orchestral expression and religious-cultural themes, Eclipse represents one of the notable examples of how contemporary Iranian composers have explored historical memory through modern musical forms.

The piece demonstrates how symphonic language can engage with deeply rooted traditions while creating an artistic experience accessible beyond a single historical or cultural context.

The performance is part of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra’s continuing program of presenting

works. Established as one of Iran’s leading musical institutions, the orchestra operates under the Rudaki Foundation and has played a central role in the development and promotion of symphonic music in the country.

Earlier this year, the orchestra performed in a program celebrating Ferdowsi’s Shahnameh and Iranian identity, presenting works by composers including Heshmat Sanjari, Arslan Kamkar, and Arman Mehraban under the leadership of Arash Amini. The orchestra also began its 1405 concert season with Beyond Borders, featuring works by Iranian and international composers conducted by guest conductor Omid Mehrabi.