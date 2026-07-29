On National Day of Suhrawardi, Scholars Revisit Philosophy of Illumination

TEHRAN -- More than eight centuries

after his death, Shihab al-Din Yahya Suhrawardi continues to illuminate philosophical debates far beyond the era in which he lived.

On the occasion of Iran’s National Day of Suhrawardi, scholars from across the country gathered in an online symposium organized by the Association for Cultural Works and Honors to explore why the 12th-century philosopher’s ideas remain relevant in an age shaped by technological progress, cultural uncertainty, and a growing search for meaning.

Known as the founder of the Philosophy of Illumination (Hikmat al-Ishraq), Suhrawardi occupies a singular place in Islamic intellectual history. Executed in Aleppo at the age of 38, he developed a philosophical system that sought to reconcile rational inquiry with mystical experience, arguing that truth is attained not only through logical reasoning but also through spiritual illumination.

Opening the symposium, Mahmoud Shalouei, president of the association, described Suhrawardi as a thinker who transcended conventional intellectual boundaries by uniting philosophy, mysticism, theology, and ethics within a single worldview. His enduring contribution, Shalouei said, lies in presenting wisdom as both intellectual pursuit and spiritual practice—a path toward divine truth guided by the metaphor of light.

Several speakers emphasized that Suhrawardi’s work also represents a bridge between civilizations. Historian and University of Tehran professor Hekmatollah Mollasalehi stated that the philosopher helped preserve the continuity of Iranian intellectual traditions after the arrival of Islam, integrating elements of ancient Persian wisdom with Islamic revelation and Greek philosophy.

Rather than viewing Iranian history as divided into pre-Islamic and Islamic periods, Mollasalehi suggested that Suhrawardi demonstrated how these traditions could coexist within a unified philosophical vision.

The French philosopher Henry Corbin famously regarded Suhrawardi as a pivotal figure in reviving the spiritual dimensions of Iranian thought, an interpretation echoed throughout the symposium.

Speakers described his writings as evidence of an enduring dialogue between cultural heritage and religious philosophy that continues to shape Iranian intellectual identity.

Central to Suhrawardi’s philosophy is the concept of light—not

merely as a physical phenomenon but as the fundamental principle of existence and knowledge.

Philosopher Enshaallah Rahmati explained that Suhrawardi challenged the dominance of purely rational philosophy by insisting that genuine understanding requires both demonstration and direct spiritual insight.

According to Rahmati, the philosopher’s concept of “spiritual observation” reflects the belief that disciplined moral and spiritual practice enables the human soul to perceive realities inaccessible through reason alone.

That synthesis of intellect and intuition, speakers said, offers a compelling response to contemporary concerns. Hassan Seyed Arab, a scholar of Islamic philosophy, suggested that modern society suffers less from a lack of information than from a shortage of wisdom.

Technological advancement, he said, cannot by itself answer questions about meaning, purpose, or ethical responsibility. Suhrawardi’s philosophy, by contrast, insists that knowledge without moral and spiritual cultivation risks becoming detached from human flourishing.

The symposium also revisited Suhrawardi’s allegorical masterpiece, The Red Intellect. Philosopher Qasem Pourhassan described the work as a profound meditation on the modern human condition, portraying humanity’s estrangement from its spiritual origin while offering a path toward self-knowledge and renewal.

Through symbolic storytelling rather than abstract argument, Suhrawardi presents the human journey as one from exile in the material world toward reunion with the source of light.

For the scholars gathered to mark Iran’s National Day of Suhrawardi, the philosopher’s legacy extends well beyond medieval intellectual history. His writings continue to invite readers to reconsider the relationship between reason and intuition, knowledge and ethics, and cultural heritage and spiritual renewal.

In an age often defined by information overload and social fragmentation, they said, Suhrawardi’s vision of illumination remains not a relic of the past but a living philosophy for navigating the complexities of the present.



