The Woman Who Refused to Let Century-Old Craft Fade Away

TEHRAN -- She had barely unpacked her suitcase before the room filled with color. Embroidered tablecloths, handbags, shoes, jackets, paintings, and garments emerged one by one, each stitched entirely by hand with silk thread.

Even the navy-blue coat she wore carried the same intricate embroidery. “I’ve worn this coat for five years,” she said, pointing to its sleeve. “Not a single thread has come loose.”

For Mahnaz Safari Mamaghani, craftsmanship is more than artistry—it is proof of resilience.

In the northwestern Iranian town of Mamaghan, a little-known embroidery tradition has survived for generations, largely through the work of women whose names rarely appear alongside their creations. Safari has spent the past decade ensuring that both the craft and its makers are no longer overlooked.

Her journey began in 2016, not as an artist but as an accountant

for a women’s microfinance fund that supported small businesses. Working closely with women involved in agriculture, handicrafts, and clothing production, she helped organize training, secure loans, and connect artisans with markets. During that work, she realized that Mamaghan embroidery—a centuries-old hand-stitching technique—was quietly disappearing.

Determined to preserve it, Safari established a handicrafts cooperative, later expanding into a clothing workshop and a vocational training center. Today, women receive certified instruction in embroidery and other traditional crafts, enabling many to qualify for employment loans and launch their own businesses.

The challenge, she says, has never been teaching the skill. It has been convincing others of its value.

At national exhibitions, visitors often assumed the finely detailed patterns were machine-made. Safari recalls repeatedly explaining that every design was sewn entirely by hand, using silk thread and techniques passed down through generations.

Recognition came slowly, but persistence paid off. Mamaghan embroidery now appears not only in galleries but also on contemporary fashion items—from coats and shoes to neckties and ceremonial gifts presented to international visitors.

Yet Safari measures success less by exhibitions than by lives changed. She recalls one artisan who sent a simple photograph of herself working after Safari suggested it might support a loan application. Weeks later, the woman secured financing and expanded from embroidery into carpet weaving, transforming her family’s income.

For Safari, preserving heritage means creating livelihoods. Training alone, she says, is insufficient without access to markets.

As war and economic uncertainty continue to strain Iran’s handicrafts sector, she remains focused on adapting tradition for modern audiences. Her ambition extends beyond protecting an endangered art form.

“My dream,” she says, “is not only that Mamaghan embroidery becomes known. It is that the women who have kept it alive can make a living from it—and one day see their work reach markets around the world.”



