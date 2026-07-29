Minister: Iran, Turkmenistan Discuss Expanding Ties in Transport, Energy, Infrastructure

TEHRAN – Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh has discussed ways to operationalize joint agreements with Turkmenistan in the fields of transport, energy, gas, electricity, and infrastructure development, as well as the formation of a joint committee to implement bilateral agreements.

Sadegh said on Tuesday that during her visit to Turkmenistan, she held meetings with the President of Turkmenistan, her Turkmen counterpart, the foreign minister, and the head of the country’s Economic Commission.

She noted that she had discussed improving the quality and quantity of the transport fleet, infrastructure development across all transport sectors, as well as issues related to energy, gas, and electricity.

The two sides also agreed to establish a committee under the Joint Economic Commission to pave the way for the implementation of the agreements.

Also on Tuesday, a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Farzaneh Sadegh, co-chairs of the Turkmenistan-Iran Joint Economic Cooperation Commission, was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry in Ashgabat.

The two sides reviewed the current state and prospects for developing bilateral cooperation, as well as cooperation within major international organizations, particularly the United Nations. They also stressed the importance of good-neighborly relations and mutual respect as key features of ties between the two countries.