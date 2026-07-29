CEO: Operator Projects Set to Save Nearly 1bcm of Gas Annually

TEHRAN – The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), Saeid Tavakoli, announced that projects implemented by Operator companies are expected to save approximately 980 million cubic meters of natural gas annually.

Speaking during a video conference on the implementation challenges of Type 2 Operator contractors, Tavakoli emphasized that expanding collaboration with the private sector and leveraging the expertise of Operator companies provides a valuable opportunity to improve energy efficiency and accelerate gas consumption reduction projects across the country.

He noted that Operator companies have developed significant capabilities in energy management, optimization, and consumption control, and these strengths should be fully utilized to achieve Iran’s natural gas efficiency goals.

Tavakoli, who also serves as Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, highlighted recent progress in expanding the program. To date, 85 companies have received provisional accreditation to operate as gas Operator companies, marking a major step toward advancing natural gas efficiency initiatives and speeding up consumption reduction projects across multiple sectors.

According to Tavakoli, 88 contracts have already been signed between provincial gas companies and Operator firms across 29 provinces, with private sector participation continuing to grow.

He reiterated that strengthening partnerships with Operator companies and the private sector remains a key pillar of NIGC’s energy efficiency strategy. These collaborations are expected to support targeted demand management programs and maximize the efficient use of existing resources.

Tavakoli also underscored the scale of the projects currently underway, stating that if all planned Operator initiatives are completed by the end of the year, they are projected to save around 980 million cubic meters of natural gas—a significant contribution to managing national gas demand and maintaining the stability of Iran’s gas network.

He stressed the importance of cooperation across the entire gas industry, calling on all stakeholders to work together, fulfill their responsibilities, and support the responsible authorities in carrying out their duties effectively.

Concluding his remarks, Tavakoli described energy as today’s primary strategic battleground, stating that in an era of growing energy competition, closer coordination, stronger collaboration, and a shared sense of responsibility are essential to overcoming challenges and ensuring a reliable and resilient gas supply network.