TEHRAN - The head of Arbaeen operations at Imam Khomeini International Airport announced that all Arbaeen pilgrimage flights are being operated by Iranian airlines, with no foreign carriers participating this year.

In an exclusive interview with ISNA, Javad Salehi Arimani detailed the arrangements for serving Arbaeen pilgrims. He said that free parking has been provided for pilgrims, and various service tents have been set up at the airport to offer a range of services to travelers.

These tents not only serve tea, coffee, and meals at certain hours, but also provide pilgrims with essential data-x-items including car sunshades, hats, T-shirts, scarves, bags, and other travel necessities.

One of the service tents is dedicated to Mahdaviyeh activities, featuring specialized programs for both children and adults with trained instructors. This tent also operates along the Najaf-to-Karbala route, offering services to pilgrims there as well.

Salehi noted that various organizations are involved in serving the pilgrims, including the IRGC, police, passport authorities, the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, airlines, and other entities that have announced their readiness to participate.

Regarding flight operations, despite flight restrictions in the Tehran area due to damage to some equipment during the war, all responsible authorities—including the Civil Aviation Organization, Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company, and Imam Khomeini International Airport—have mobilized their full capacity to provide proper services to pilgrims.

Since the beginning of the lunar month of Safar, 384 flights to Najaf have been operated, carrying approximately 50,000 pilgrims. This process will continue until the end of Safar, although the official end of the Arbaeen operation has been announced as the 16th of Safar.

Salehi emphasized that all Arbaeen pilgrimage flights are operating from Terminal Salam, which is open 24 hours a day to receive and dispatch pilgrims.

Regarding active airlines, he confirmed that all Arbaeen flights are being operated by Iranian airlines, with no foreign carriers participating this year. Some airlines, depending on their fleet size and technical conditions, and with permission from the Civil Aviation Organization, are operating some Najaf flights from Mehrabad Airport.