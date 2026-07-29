China Accuses U.S. of Suppression Over Humanoid Robot Ban

BEIJING (AFP) - Beijing accused the United States on Wednesday of seeking to “suppress” Chinese companies, after Washington banned imports of humanoid and quadruped robots manufactured abroad.

Most humanoid robots sold in the United States are imported, particularly from China, where local companies have raced ahead in the booming sector.

Beijing’s Foreign Ministry said it “firmly opposed” Tuesday’s move by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to add “advanced robotic devices” to the list of banned data-x-items on national security grounds.

“China has always firmly opposed the U.S. overstretching the concept of national security to suppress Chinese companies,” Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference.

Beijing will take “necessary measures” to safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese companies, Mao added.

“Protectionism cannot enhance U.S. competitiveness. It will only harm the interests of American companies and consumers,” she said.

Robots of all shapes and sizes are ubiquitous in China, from hotels to shopping centers and factories.

Certain types of drones, as well as Chinese companies Huawei and China Telecom, were already on the FCC’s list.

It now also includes “mobile robots”, which mimic how humans and animals walk by standing on two or four legs.

The FCC’s decision was based on findings from a task force convened by the White House, which concluded that foreign-built robots could create “a cybersecurity risk that threatens the security of critical infrastructure” and “the safety and security” of U.S. residents.

Most humanoid robots in the United States are used for industrial applications in confined spaces, such as automobile factories or storage warehouses.