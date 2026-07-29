Iran Win Mixed Air Pistol Gold, Set World Final Record at Para Shooting World Cup

TEHRAN - Iran captured the gold medal in the mixed 10-meter air pistol (SH1) event at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Novi Sad, Serbia, with Sareh Javanmardi and Ali Galavi also setting a new world final record.

The Iranian pair advanced to the gold-medal match after topping the qualification round with 565 points, the highest score in the field.

They maintained their form in the final, defeating India to secure the gold medal.

Javanmardi and Ghalavi also rewrote the record books, setting a new world final record of 465 points in the event.

In addition to their gold-medal performance, both shooters achieved the qualifying standard in the 50-meter pistol event during the qualification and elimination rounds, earning places at the upcoming World Shooting Para Sport Championships and the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

The World Shooting Para Sport World Cup has attracted 291 athletes from 51 countries, serving as one of the major international competitions on the para shooting calendar ahead of the world championships.

Iran’s shooters are scheduled to return to the range on Wednesday to compete in the individual 10-meter air pistol event.