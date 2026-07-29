Four Iranian Players to Compete in Italian Volleyball League

TEHRAN - The upcoming Italian volleyball league season will feature four Iranian players across different clubs, with Iran ranking among the top nations in terms of foreign player representation.

The Italian Volleyball Federation has released the official list of foreign players for the 2026-2027 Serie A season, which includes four Iranian names.

The Iranian players and their clubs are:

Arshia Behnejad – Padova

Amir Muhammad Golzadeh – Padova

Seyed Matin Husseini – Perugia

Pouria Hussein Khanzadeh – Piemonte

A total of 66 foreign players from 27 countries will compete in the league this season. Iran ranks sixth in representation with four players, following France, the United States, Belgium, Brazil, and Bulgaria.

France leads with 10 players, followed by the United States with six, Belgium with five, and Brazil, Bulgaria, and Iran each with five, five, and four players respectively.

Polish national team star Kamil Semeniuk will be the only Polish representative in the league. Several players are set to make their Italian league debuts, including Simon Nikolov of Bulgaria, Nik Mugnjanovic, Basil Dermaux of Belgium, Cooper Robinson of the United States, and Maksym Tonkonoh of Ukraine.