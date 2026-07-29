Iran’s Fencing Team to Face Japan at Hong Kong World Championships

TEHRAN - The Iranian saber fencing team will hold its first match in the team category of the world championships against Japan on Thursday.

The world fencing championships is underway in Hong Kong and Iran’s saber team will hold its first match in the team category.

The team, which faced a bye in the first round, will hold its first match in the 32-team table. Japan is Iran’s opponent in this table. If it wins against Japan, the Iranian fencing team will hold its second match against the winner of the match between China and Saudi Arabia.

Ali Pakdaman, Muhammad Fotuhi, Nima Zahedi and Taha Kargarpour will make up Iran’s fencing team in the world championships. These individuals failed to win a medal in the individual category.