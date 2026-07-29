Persepolis Complete Signing of Mohebbi

TEHRAN - Iranian football club Persepolis have completed the signing of Mohammad Mehdi Mohebbi.

Mohebbi is an Iranian footballer who will play as a winger for Iranian club Persepolis in the next Persian Gulf Pro League.

Persepolis signed a contract with the player after reaching an agreement with the Emirates’ Etihad to receive Mohebbi’s final consent, allowing him to wear the red shirt of the capital for the next three seasons.

Mohebbi, who played on loan for Sepahan Isfahan in the second round of last season’s competition, is scheduled to travel to Erzurum, Turkey, if possible, to continue the team’s pre-season training.

The Red’s new player became the team’s eighth summer signing after Pouria Shahrabadi, Pouria Pourali, Pouria Latififar, Majid Eidi, Abolfazl Jalali, and Muhammad Mehdi Zare, making this team the most active club in current Iranian club football transfers.