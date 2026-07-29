Alireza Rezaei Claims Gold at World U-17 Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN - Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Alireza Rezaei captured the gold medal in the 80 kg weight class on Tuesday at the 2026 World U17 Wrestling Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Rezaei launched his campaign in dominant fashion, delivering consecutive 8–0 victories over Ivanov of the United States in the opening round and Kyrgyzstan’s Kubatov in the second round.

He continued his run in the quarterfinals by defeating Russia’s Iliyas Gadaborshev 5–0 before securing a 5–1 victory against Abdulaziz Kholmirzaev of Uzbekistan in the semifinals to reach the gold medal match.

In the final, Rezaei defeated host country favorite Isfahan Hasanov of Azerbaijan 2–1 to claim the world title.