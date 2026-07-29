AFC Denounces FIFA’s Trump-Linked $20bn Privatization Plan

KUALA LUMPUR (AFC) - The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has noted FIFA’s announcement concerning the proposed establishment of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

The AFC was not consulted on the proposal and is disappointed that a matter of such significance entered the public domain before the AFC family had been afforded the opportunity to examine and discuss it through the appropriate and established governance channels.

While the AFC recognizes the importance of exploring innovative approaches that can strengthen the future of global football, initiatives of this scale and consequence must be founded upon the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation. Decisions that may reshape the commercial and financial future of the game require comprehensive prior engagement with Confederations, Member Associations and other relevant stakeholders before any proposal is made to the appropriate decision-making body(ies).

The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications. Such a process is essential to ensuring that any decision reflects the collective interests of the global football community and reinforces confidence in FIFA’s governance framework.

As one of global football’s six Confederations, the AFC remains committed to the continued growth of world football.

Under the plan, FIFA would establish an optional program allowing member associations to access up to $20 million in one-off capital.

Infantino argued that the initiative aims to increase baseline funding per member association from $8 million to $20 million for the 2027–2030 cycle, with a target of $24 million by the 2035–2038 cycle.

Thrive Eternal, which recently acquired a minority stake in Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants, was founded by Joshua Kushner, brother of Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.