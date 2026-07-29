Iraq Bolsters Karbala Security for Arbaeen, Captures Daesh Commander 

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- Iraqi security sources have reported a large-scale deployment of Iraqi army and Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in western Karbala province to secure the Arbaeen pilgrimage. A security official said PMF forces, supported by the army, have established extensive ambushes and checkpoints stretching from southern Fallujah to Karbala’s borders to prevent terrorist infiltration.

Meanwhile, a security source in Anbar province announced that PMU forces captured a prominent Daesh commander near the Iraqi-Syrian border. The commander, disguised as a shepherd, was arrested without resistance. The border area sits adjacent to Syria, which is currently ruled by takfiri leader Muhammad al-Jolani’s administration.