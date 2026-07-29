‘Wherever They Set Foot, Blood Flows’: Algeria’s Tebboune Blasts UAE

ALGIERS (Dispatches) --

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has launched a sharp criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), warning that Abu Dhabi’s regional policies have fueled instability across the Arab world and Africa’s Sahel region, and stressing that Algeria will firmly defend its sovereignty.

Speaking in a televised interview on Wednesday, Tebboune referred to an unnamed regional “micro-state,” widely understood to be the UAE, saying its activities have become a recurring source of conflict and violence across the region.

“Wherever they set foot, blood flows,” the Algerian president said, adding that Algeria possesses evidence to support its position and is not making unfounded claims.

“This is serious, and we have proof. We are not speaking in the void,” he said, adding that the matter could be referred to the United Nations or another international body for examination.

Although Tebboune did not explicitly name the UAE, his remarks left little doubt about the country he was addressing, amid growing tensions between Algiers and Abu Dhabi over their differing positions on regional developments.

The Algerian leader said his government has exercised restraint by maintaining diplomatic relations despite what he described as repeated interference in regional affairs.

“There is much division in the Arab world, and we do not want to worsen the situation,” Tebboune said. “Otherwise, we would have broken off relations with this micro-state long ago, from which only humiliation and discord emanate.”

Tebboune contrasted Algeria’s relations with the UAE with its close ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Egypt, saying Algeria enjoys strong political and strategic cooperation with those countries.

The Algerian president has previously criticized Abu Dhabi’s role in regional conflicts, including developments in Mali, Libya and Sudan, where the UAE has faced criticism from various actors over its malicious involvement.

The latest remarks come amid rising tensions between Algeria and the UAE. Algerian media reports have said Algiers has begun procedures to revoke the bilateral air services agreement signed in 2013, a move that could eventually affect direct flights between the two countries.

Reports have also suggested that Algerian authorities are considering further diplomatic measures against Abu Dhabi, although no official decision has been announced.

Tebboune also issued a strong warning regarding Tunisia, declaring that any attack or effort to destabilize the neighboring country would be viewed by Algeria as a direct threat.

“An attack on Tunisia is an attack on us,” Tebboune said, noting that certain actors are seeking to undermine Tunisia because of its close relationship with Algeria.