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News ID: 152283
Publish Date : 28 July 2026 - 22:28
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Yemen Targets Saudi Oil Tanker With Ballistic Missiles in Red Sea

 
 
SANAA (Dispatches) – Yemen said on Tuesday that it launched ballistic missiles at a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea for violating its maritime blockade and ignoring warnings. 
Military spokesman Yahya Saree identified the tanker as the NCC Ghazal and said the ship was targeted in a military operation. According to Saree, the vessel was forced to retreat and turn back following the attack. He stated that the operation was carried out with several ballistic missiles as part of Yemen’s continued restrictions on Saudi-linked maritime activity in the Red Sea. 

 

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