Ukraine, Iran Foreign Ministers Hold Phone Talks
TEHRAN -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha held a phone conversation on Tuesday, discussing regional tensions and ways to prevent further escalation.
Sybiha said the talks were direct and focused on avoiding unnecessary confrontations, while stressing Ukraine’s claim that its actions are defensive in nature. The Ukrainian minister blamed Russia for recent incidents and called for restraint from all sides.