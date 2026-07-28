Iran: Any European Warship Near Hormuz a ‘Legitimate Target’

TEHRAN -- Iran on Tuesday once again underscored the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz to its national security, warning that any military presence by European countries near the vital waterway would face a response from Tehran.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Iran would not allow the Strait of Hormuz to return to its previous status before the war, describing the waterway as a key element of Iran’s security and defense posture.

“Any European warship that wants to come close to the Strait of Hormuz is a legitimate target,” he said.

He emphasized that Iran does not view the strait merely as a commercial shipping route, but as a strategic area directly connected to the country’s national security interests.

Gharibabadi said Iran’s policy is to prevent the Strait of Hormuz from returning to the situation that existed before the war.

“The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that the Strait of Hormuz should never return to the way it was before the war,” he said. He added: “If the Strait of Hormuz returns to its pre-war condition, our success in the war will not be complete.”

The Iranian official also addressed decisions regarding control and security over the waterway, stating: “If we had reopened the southern route of the Strait of Hormuz, we would no longer have been able to exercise sovereignty over the strait in any way.”

The phrase “southern route of the Strait of Hormuz” refers to the southern maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz, near the coastline of Oman and the Musandam Peninsula, as opposed to the northern side closer to Iran.

He stressed that Iran is not concerned about potential consequences while seeking to consolidate its control over the strategic passage.

“Iran is not worried about any action, even the resumption of war, in order to establish its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz,” Gharibabadi said.

Highlighting the strategic value of the waterway, he described the Strait of Hormuz as a newly recognized defense capability for Iran.

“We have discovered a new defensive capacity called the Strait of Hormuz; the Strait of Hormuz has become part of Iran’s national security and is a defensive capability and strength for Iran,” he said.

Gharibabadi also warned that Iran’s defense capabilities have continued to develop, saying: “The world should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has upgraded its defensive tools.”

At the same time, Iran’s Defense Ministry emphasized the continued expansion of the country’s defense capabilities, focusing on domestic technology, industrial development, and the role of scientific expertise.

General Majid Ebn-e-Reza, acting defense minister of Iran, made the remarks during a visit to the Defense Ministry’s Aerospace Industries Organization, where he reviewed strategic projects, technological capabilities, and recent achievements in the aviation sector.

He said the future of Iran’s defense industry would depend on universities, knowledge-based companies, and young specialists. “The most important asset of the defense industry is the ability of Iranian scientists, experts, and managers,” Ebn-e-Reza said.

According to him, recent military developments demonstrated that Iran’s ability to rebuild, reproduce, and upgrade defense capabilities depends more on human resources, management, and indigenous knowledge than on equipment alone.

“The experience of the recent war proved that the ability to reproduce, rebuild, and enhance the country’s defense capabilities is based not only on equipment, but also on human capital, strategic management, and domestic knowledge,” he said.

The acting defense minister stressed that defense industries must focus on turning battlefield requirements into technological solutions. “Every issue identified on the battlefield must quickly become a technological solution, an operational product, and a defensive capability,” he said.

He described the development of air-based and maritime defense capabilities as strategic priorities, stating that modern warfare depends on the integration of multiple technological fields, including aviation, naval systems, ground forces, space capabilities, and electronic warfare.

Addressing advances in unmanned systems and aerospace technologies, Ebn-e-Reza said Iran’s experience had influenced global military approaches.

“Our responsibility is not only to move along the edge of technology, but to fight beyond the technological frontier and always remain one step ahead of the enemy,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of attracting talented young specialists and encouraging innovation, stating that technological

progress requires calculated risk-taking and decisive management.

The acting defense minister further stated that developments in aerospace industries extend beyond military objectives, contributing to Iran’s broader industrial growth. He said every advancement in aviation technology represents a step toward strengthening the country’s industrial capabilities.

Ebn-e-Reza said attempts to weaken Iran’s defense infrastructure have failed, adding that production lines are more active, technologies more advanced, and the determination of Iranian specialists stronger than before.