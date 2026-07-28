WASHINGTON (Dispatches) -- In a display of unbridled arrogance and moral bankruptcy, three of the world’s most controversial leaders converged on Washington this week, their hands dripping with the blood of countless civilians, to pay tribute to a fallen warmonger and plot the next chapter of their shared agenda of destruction.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the embattled Israeli prime minister, arrived for his seventh visit to the White House since Donald Trump’s return to power — more than any other world leader. But this time, the red carpet was noticeably frayed. The effusive praise that once characterized their meetings has given way to expletive-laden private outbursts and profound policy divisions that now threaten to fracture the “unbreakable alliance.”

The two satanic figures of the current world order — Trump and Netanyahu — have spent months locked in a death spiral of mutual frustration. Trump, the self-proclaimed dealmaker who once boasted he could end wars in 24 hours, now finds himself trapped in a quagmire of his own making. His war against Iran, launched with Netanyahu’s enthusiastic encouragement in February, has devolved into a bloody stalemate that neither can escape.

The Israeli prime minister arrived in Washington politically weakened and ideologically isolated. The death of Senator Lindsey Graham — a fellow warmonger and unwavering backer of Israel’s most extreme ambitions — has deprived Netanyahu of one of his most influential advocates in the U.S. capital. Graham, who met with Zelensky in Kyiv just a day before his death, was a key conduit for Israeli influence operations targeting Trump.

Netanyahu was forced to face Trump alone, without the senator’s powerful intercessions. The Israeli leader’s political future hangs by a thread, with October elections looming and polls showing him falling far short of the majority needed to secure another term.

True to form, Trump could not resist publicly humiliating his Israeli counterpart before their private talks even began. Asked about reports that Netanyahu wanted to discuss Pickaxe Mountain — a fortified facility buried deep underground near one of Iran’s main nuclear sites — Trump snapped, using Netanyahu’s nickname: “I don’t need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi’s telling me that because he wants me to stay involved.”

“Why don’t you just tell it to me? Why do you have to announce it to the world?” Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends, making clear his frustration with the Israeli leader’s media strategy. The New York Post

had reported that Netanyahu was expected to provide intelligence that Iran is building up its nuclear facilities at Pickaxe Mountain and is lying about wanting a peace deal.

Despite the acrimony, photos posted by Netanyahu’s office on X showed the two leaders sitting beside each other in the Oval Office with wide smiles. They were joined by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and war secretary Pete Hegseth. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt described both meetings as “positive and productive.”

But behind the diplomatic facade, the meeting was a marriage of convenience between two men who would betray each other without a second thought. Netanyahu, whose political survival depends on maintaining the fiction of American support, faced a president who has called him “crazy” and “difficult” in private. An acrimonious phone call in June in which Trump called the prime minister “fucking crazy” — first leaked and later publicly confirmed by the president himself — laid bare the strains between them.

True to his uncivil and inhuman character, Trump has once again exposed his contempt for human life and international law in a series of chilling remarks that would make any civilized leader recoil. In a casual appearance on Fox News, Trump laid out in chilling detail how he could “finish the job” against Iran.

“I could take out most bridges in less than an hour,” Trump declared, his voice devoid of any moral consideration. “Power plants are second, I could knock out power plants within one day — all of their power plants would be gone.”

When asked about the humanitarian consequences of such strikes on 91 million people, Trump’s response was characteristically callous: “They have to live. It’s a very delicate balance.” This is the same man who spoke of “beautiful” weapons, the same pathological narcissist who views civilian infrastructure as bargaining chips.

Trump’s threats to destroy bridges, power plants, and desalination facilities — acts that are widely considered war crimes — were delivered with the casual indifference of a man discussing a real estate deal. “They know I’m going to do that if they don’t make a deal. The bridges are going to be gone.”

Joining this circus of depravity was Volodymyr Zelensky, whose presence at Graham’s funeral has raised eyebrows across the diplomatic community. The Ukrainian president, who has transformed his country into a hub of drone warfare and covert operations, arrived in Washington with his own agenda — one that increasingly appears to include expanding Kyiv’s shadow war across West Asia.

Netanyahu, Trump, and Zelensky — three figures bound by their shared contempt for international law, civilian life, and diplomatic norms — gathered in the U.S. capital at a moment of maximum peril. The “triangle of evil,” as Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei labeled them, represents a coalition of interests that threatens to plunge the entire region into wider chaos.

The irony is stark: Trump once told Zelensky he “held no cards,” humiliating the Ukrainian leader in the Oval Office. Now, as U.S. missile stocks run low and Trump’s Iran adventure stalls, both leaders have discovered they need each other. Zelensky discussed with Trump licenses for producing interceptors for U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems and cooperation on drone production.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu — whose political survival depends on maintaining the fiction of American support — faced a president who has called him “crazy” and “difficult” in private. Their meeting was a marriage of convenience between two men who would betray each other without a second thought.



