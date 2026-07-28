Iraq Hosts Multimillion Arba’een March of Resistance

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

Iraq is again poised to witness a multimillion gathering as the “Arba’een” anniversary draws near and pilgrims from all over the country as well as from various parts of the world, especially from neighbouring Iran, assemble in Karbala to pay homage at the holy shrine of the Chief of Martyrs – the supreme symbol of resistance against tyranny.

The largest annual gathering anywhere in the world attracts over 20 million people this year also, with the Islamic Republic accounting for over six million official pilgrims energized with the epic defence of their homeland in the face of the ongoing US-Israeli imposed war.

Less than a month ago, a total of 43 million people of the two countries had turned out for the historical funerary of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (RA), held in five cities – including the two holy cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq. The theme is renewal of allegiance to the immortal ideas of Imam Husain (AS).

The devotion of the two brotherly Iranian and Iraqi people to the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA), who made innocent blood triumph over the swords of assassins, echoes in the annual Arba’een march with vows of vengeance against modern day Yazids – US terrorist Donald Trump and Zionist mass murderer Benjamin Netanyahu.

Not just the people of Iran and Iraq, but also the other oppressed nations, such as the Lebanese, the Palestinians, the Bahrainis, the Yemenis, and others, while commemorating on Safar 20 the 40th day following history’s most heartrending tragedy, that is, “Ashura” (Muharram 10), are confident of victory of the righteous over the enemies of humanity.

The Axis of Resistance not confined to the said nations, includes the world’s conscientious people, even in the US and in Occupied Palestine, and amongst the security personnel assigned to protect the perfidious life of the devilish duo and their kin.

This is the message of “Arba’een” that has extended beyond a religious event to become a global humanitarian occasion bringing together millions of people around values of love, fraternity, and justice against oppression.

No wonder, Imam Husain (AS) as the global symbol of freedom and resistance against oppression, reflecting the values of generosity, sacrifice, and social solidarity, gave meaning to virtuous life with his message transcending geographical, political, linguistic, ethnic, and religious boundaries to inspire those seeking justice, dignity, and human rights.

This is proof the land of Iraq, in firm alliance with brotherly Iran, wilt under pressure and never bow to the pressures and plots of the Americans, the Zionists, and their Arab agents.