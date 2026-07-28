Red Crescent Society Releases Dialysis Drugs Held Hostage by U.S.

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society has retrieved the medication for 44,000 dialysis patients, which had been seized by the United States for four months.

The dialysis drugs, whose carrying vessel was seized by the United States, reached Iran after four months.

In April 2026, the vessel Touska was carrying medication for 44,000 dialysis patients when it was taken hostage by the U.S. Navy while passing through the U.S. blockade line.

Now, following up by the Red Crescent through international bodies, this medical cargo was released on Monday, July 27, and entered the country, and will soon reach dialysis patients.