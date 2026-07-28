FM Araghchi Discusses Regional Security, Hormuz Tensions With Counterparts

TEHRAN - Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has discussed the latest bilateral and regional developments with his Japanese, Omani and Saudi counterparts.

Araghchi on Tuesday held talks on the phone with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to discuss regional developments. They discussed and exchanged views on bilateral issues and the latest regional and international developments, especially the latest situation.

The top Iranian diplomat explained to his Japanese counterpart the latest situation related to the diplomatic process aimed at establishing regional peace and stability.

The two sides also emphasized the need for continued coordination and joint cooperation to eliminate the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz, resulting from the aggressive actions of the United States.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and Japan also exchanged views on pursuing some consular issues.

Earlier on Monday, Araghchi held separate phone calls with Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the calls, the three diplomats stressed the need to strengthen regional cooperation and advance joint diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting stability.

They also addressed the insecurity imposed on the Strait of Hormuz as a result of U.S. acts of aggression against Iran.

The United States has breached the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of June 17 by attempting to conduct unauthorized naval maneuvers in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the Iranian Navy to intercept the ships to uphold the agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Saturday

that several rounds of negotiations were held in Tehran on Friday and Saturday between the Iranian and Omani deputy foreign ministers.

According to Baghaei, talks with Oman over safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have made good progress, but no change has been made in the status of transit through the strategic waterway.

Araghchi said on Friday that the current instability in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding area is entirely due to the United States’ violation of its commitments and its disruption of the fulfillment of Iran’s responsibilities under Clause 5 of the MoU.

Reiterating Iran’s commitment to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to U.S. military aggression, Araghchi emphasized that every government has the duty to avert the ongoing undermining of the core principles of the United Nations Charter and the normalization of the use of force in international relations.



