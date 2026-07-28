Official Calls for Active UN Role in Post-War Reconstruction, Damage Assessment

TEHRAN – Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has urged the United Nations to play a more active role in reconstruction efforts and in evaluating the damage caused by wars imposed on Iran by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Gharibabadi met with Christine Weigand, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Iran, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Gharibabadi emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United Nations. He stressed the need for UN offices in Iran to better utilize the valuable skills of Iranian human resources.

Additionally, he addressed the effects and consequences of the two recent wars imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling for a more active role from UN agencies and offices in supporting the reconstruction process, assessing the crimes and damages incurred, providing a realistic overview of the human and economic impacts of the wars, and mobilizing international resources and assistance for the implementation of reconstruction and development projects.

For her part, Weigand expressed appreciation for the perspectives and cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing the importance of maximizing the use of skilled Iranian personnel in UN offices.

Additionally, she announced that the Resident Coordinator’s Office is ready to share damage assessment information with specialized agencies, support the revision of cooperation programs in line with the country’s new circumstances, and work to mobilize financial resources while securing the support of development partners.