Vice President: Iran Not Seeking War, But Will  Defend Itself 

TEHRAN – Iranian First Vice President Muhammad Reza Aref has said that the Islamic Republic is not seeking war or confrontation, stressing that the country will defend itself effectively if a war is imposed on it.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Skills Week and National Entrepreneurship and Technical and Vocational Training Day in Tehran on Tuesday, Aref said the Israeli regime and the U.S. hegemonic system had failed to achieve any of their objectives, describing this as a reflection of the resilience of the Iranian people with their thousands-of-years-old civilization.

“We are not seeking war or confrontation. We want to resolve problems and issues through dialogue, but if a war is imposed on us, we will defend ourselves very well,” he said.

Aref said the hegemonic system, backed by the resources of Arab regimes in the region, had imposed an eight-year war on the newly established Islamic Republic, adding that although they saw the outcome, they failed to learn from it. He was referring to the eight-year war that the toppled regime of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hossein imposed on Iran in the 1980s.

He added that Iran had also succeeded in overcoming sanctions imposed on the country.

The vice president stressed that the Iranian people are resilient and capable of withstanding any form of coercion, unethical treatment, or other imposed pressure.

“Yes, there are costs, and that is natural, but the people should not be intimidated by sanctions or blockades. All such measures will ultimately backfire on those who impose them,” he said.