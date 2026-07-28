‘Rusty Fish’ Earns Spot at Australia’s Short Film Festival

TEHRAN — Iranian animated short Rusty Fish, written and directed by Milad Fathiani, has been selected for Australia’s Sparrowland Short Film Festival, an independent event that showcases emerging filmmakers from around the world.

The film follows a hunter whose relentless pursuit of prey and disregard for the consequences of his actions gradually destroys the natural world around him. Viewing nature as a resource to dominate rather than a living ecosystem, he upsets the fragile balance of his environment as rivers darken, wildlife disappears and signs of ecological decline become increasingly visible.

The title, Rusty Fish, serves as a metaphor for that slow deterioration, portraying a once-vibrant environment that loses its vitality through human exploitation and neglect.

Rather than relying on dramatic spectacle, the story reaches its turning point through a seemingly insignificant event that symbolizes nature’s capacity to restore balance. The encounter forces the hunter to confront the consequences of his actions, reinforcing the film’s central environmental message.

Through its visual storytelling, Rusty Fish offers a poetic reflection on humanity’s relationship with the natural world, suggesting that while nature may appear silent and patient, environmental destruction ultimately carries consequences.

The Sparrowland Short Film Festival, held in Brisbane, Queensland, focuses on independent short films from Australia and abroad, providing a platform for emerging filmmakers across a range of genres.