Safavid-Era Watermill in Roshtkhar Set for Revival

TEHRAN – A historic watermill dating back more than four centuries has been transferred to Iran’s Cultural Heritage authorities by a local benefactor, opening the way for restoration of one of Roshtkhvar County’s most important historical landmarks.

Kazem Kamyab, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Office in Roshtkhvar, said ownership of the Borj Watermill was voluntarily handed over to the agency following expert consultations and continued efforts by local heritage officials.

The donation marks an important step toward preserving a monument that reflects the region’s long history of water management, agriculture and traditional engineering.

Built during the Safavid era, Borj Watermill is considered one of Roshtkhvar’s notable historical structures. The more than 400-year-old complex covers over 300 square meters and contains elements that demonstrate the engineering knowledge used by earlier generations to manage water resources and process agricultural products.

The structure includes an entrance tower, connecting stairways, a flour-processing room, a mill chamber, a water shaft and channels that directed water through the facility. The system was powered by water from the historic Kalpouk Qanat, an underground water network that once supported agricultural activity and watermills across the region.

Kamyab said the local heritage office has placed restoration of the site among its priorities,

with plans focusing on structural reinforcement, conservation and future efforts to transform the watermill into a cultural and tourism destination.

“By turning this watermill into a cultural and tourism center, we aim to create economic and cultural value for Roshtkhvar,” he said.

Roshtkhvar has long been associated with water-powered mills in historical accounts of the Khorasan region, reflecting the importance of agriculture and traditional irrigation systems in the area. Many of these mills operated along the Kalpouk Qanat and played a significant role in the local economy.

Officials have prepared technical and historical documentation for Borj Watermill and submitted its registration file to Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts for inclusion on the National Heritage List. Officials hope formal recognition will bring greater protection and support for its preservation.

Located about one kilometer north of Roshtkhvar, the watermill is part of the Chehel Mah archaeological landscape. The remaining structure includes sections of the circular tower, water shaft and surrounding walls. The original two-story tower had a diameter of about seven meters and was built using stone, brick and traditional sarooj mortar.