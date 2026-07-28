Question & Answers
Question: What is the antonym of DOMINOS?
Answer: Domi Doesn’t No
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Question: It is equally big as an elephant but weighs nothing. What is that?
Answer: An Elephant
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Question: What is the difference between here and there?
Answer: The Letter T.
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Question: Why is an island like the letter t?
Answer: Both are in the middle of water.
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Question: What did the sea say to the sand?
Answer: Nothing, it just waved.
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Question: In a marathon race what does the winner lose?
Answer: His breath!
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Question: What road has the most ghosts haunting it?
Answer: A dead end.