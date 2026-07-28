Dear youngsters, could you answer the following questions.

1. I’m an old relative who’s hands can’t hold anything and eyes can’t see anything. What am I?

2. Sometimes dark and sometimes bright, I make my way among twinkling lights. Seas and oceans obey my call, yet mountains I cannot move at all. My face is marred and gray, but I’m majestic anyway. What am I?

3. I have married many woman but has never been married. What am I? Priest

4. I am the only word that looks the same when spelled upside down. What am I?

5. Whoever makes it, tells it not. Whoever takes it, knows it not. Whoever knows it, wants it not. What am I?

6. I am an English word with 3 consecutive double letters. What am I?

Answers to last week’s edition:

1. Eagle

2. Television

3. Glasses

4. Tree

5. Onion

6. Piano