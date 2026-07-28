Three Iranian Greco-Roman Wrestlers Advance to World U-17 Semifinals in Baku

TEHRAN - Three Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers advanced to the semifinals on the second day of the 2026 World U-17 Wrestling Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, while two other squad members suffered defeats.

In the 45 kg weight class, Armin Esmaeili opened his campaign with a 9–1 victory over Kerem Derman of Turkey before defeating Kazakhstan’s Pakitzhan 6–4 in the second round to book his spot in the semifinals.

Amirreza Tahmasebpour delivered a strong performance in the 60 kg division, shutting out Greece’s Pavlos Tsentidis 8–0 and defeating India’s Choudhary 7–1. He then secured his semifinal berth with a 10–0 technical superiority victory over Japan’s Hanamori.

In the 71 kg category, Esmaeil Zaherdoust advanced convincingly by defeating Luka Zelic of Serbia 13–4 and Greece’s Dimitrios Sarapis 11–1. He sealed his semifinal spot with a 13–4 technical superiority win against Fozilov of Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Bedraldini was edged out in the 51 kg bracket. After a first-round bye and a 14–6 victory over Turkey’s Ipek, Bedraldini lost on criteria to Vadim Tarylonga of Moldova following a 6–6 draw. He now awaits Tarylonga’s progress to see if he qualifies for the bronze medal repechage.

In the 92 kg division, Amirreza Mehri received a first-round bye before falling to Ukraine’s Yusiiev by fall (6–2). Mehri must also await the outcome of his opponent’s semifinal match for a potential chance in the bronze medal repechage.

On the opening day of the championships on Monday, one Iranian wrestler reached the finals, another qualified for the bronze medal match, and three were eliminated from the competition.