Iranian Squash Referee to Officiate at 2026 Asian Games

TEHRAN - Iran’s international squash referee Mehdi Mokhtari has been invited to the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya.

International squash referee Mehdi Mokhtari was officially announced by the Asian Squash Confederation as one of the referees for the squash competitions at the Nagoya Asian Games.

The Nagoya Asian Games are one of the most important sporting events in Asia, and referees at this level of competition require technical knowledge, experience, and international professional standards.