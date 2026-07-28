Mehdi Taremi Rejects Offer From Brazilian Club Vasco da Gama

TEHRAN - Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi has turned down a transfer offer from Brazilian club Vasco da Gama, preferring to remain in European football, according to Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte.

Vasco da Gama had targeted the 34-year-old Olympiacos forward as part of their current transfer window strategy to bolster their frontline. However, the Iranian international expressed no interest in relocating to Brazil at this stage of his career.

The Rio de Janeiro-based club reportedly explored the signing due to Taremi’s familiarity with sports director Ademar Lopes and manager Pedro Emanuel, who previously worked with the striker during his tenure at Portuguese side Porto between 2020 and 2024.

Taremi enjoyed a prolific period at Porto, recording 91 goals and 47 assists in 182 appearances across all competitions.

This marks the second instance of a Brazilian club pursuing Taremi; in 2025, Botafogo held discussions to sign the striker following his departure from Inter Milan, though negotiations stalled over financial terms