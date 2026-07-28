Iraqi Resistance Denies Role in Saudi Oil Facility Strikes

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- The Islamic Resistance in Iraq rejected allegations that it carried out drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Riyadh accused “Iranian-backed militias” for the strikes on Monday. The network of anti-terror groups said the allegation “only strengthens our conviction that hostility towards Iraq and its people is an inherent characteristic of this regime”. “These fabrications are nothing but an attempt to justify their inability to respond to the painful Yemeni strikes that have targeted the heart of their infrastructure,” it added, warning that any “foolish action” by the kingdom would be met with a “harsh response”.