Netanyahu Rejects U.S. Call for Pullback Across Three Fronts

TEL AVIV (Dispatches) – Israel’s terrorist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told cabinet ministers that Washington is demanding Israeli troop pullbacks from positions in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza—and that he fully intends to reject the request.

According to Channel 13, citing unnamed security sources, U.S. officials have pressed for “a series of withdrawals” across all three fronts, though the network did not specify whether the requests were for full or partial redeployments.

Netanyahu reportedly declared to his ministers that he “intends to stand on my own two feet and resist,” adding, “I will strongly oppose this and tell them no.”

The remarks come as he departed for Washington for a Tuesday meeting with President Donald Trump, followed by attendance at the funeral services for Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime warmonger and unwavering Israel backer who died on July 11.

Yet for all the headlines, the U.S. demands are widely seen in Israeli circles as little more than window dressing—performative pressure that Washington knows will go nowhere.

The Biden administration and now Trump’s team have consistently paired mild public appeals with unstinting military, diplomatic, and financial support, even as Israel’s occupations have deepened.

This latest request, delivered quietly through channels, lacks any enforcement mechanism, any threat of aid conditioning, or any concrete consequence for noncompliance.

In essence, it is a rhetorical gesture meant to give the U.S. plausible deniability while Israel continues its terrorist march.

And Israel knows it. For nearly three years of genocide in Gaza, for the wholesale demolition of dozens of Lebanese villages inside the so-called “Yellow Line,” and for the creeping annexation of Syrian borderlands, Washington has done nothing of substance.

Not a single weapons shipment has been withheld. Not one sanction has been imposed. Not a single meaningful resolution has been pushed at the UN.

The U.S. has watched Israeli forces ethnically cleanse southern Lebanon, expand their Gaza control to some 65 percent of the strip with Netanyahu now eyeing 70 percent, and establish permanent footholds in Syria—all while issuing anodyne statements about “restraint” and “proportionality.” Each violation is met with a shrug; each atrocity is absorbed into the status quo.

Israeli forces currently occupy vast stretches in all three territories. In Syria, they hold border and hilltop positions near the Golan, conducting regular raids.

In Lebanon, the Yellow Line extends roughly 10 kilometers inland, with over 2,000 violations recorded by Beirut in late 2025 alone and hundreds of thousands still displaced.

In Gaza, satellite imagery from July 21 shows a 23-kilometer earthen trench cutting the enclave in two, with the line shifted westward by hundreds of meters—and in some places, over a kilometer.

Israeli war minister Israel Katz stated in February that troops would remain in Lebanon and Syria “indefinitely.”