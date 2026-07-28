Israel Demolishes Lebanon as U.S. Pushes Unequal Deal

BEIRUT (Dispatches) -- An

Israeli drone struck a residential apartment in southern Lebanon Tuesday, as terrorist army forces continued demolishing buildings in border towns despite a U.S.-mediated framework agreement signed last month, according to Lebanese media.

The drone carried out two consecutive strikes on a neighborhood in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, sparking a fire inside an apartment, the state news agency NNA reported.

Explosions were also heard in Tyre as Israeli forces carried out detonations and building demolitions in the border towns of Majdal Zoun, Al-Mansouri, and Bint Jbeil.

The incidents came despite the framework agreement signed on June 26 between Tel Aviv and Beirut under U.S. mediation. The Trilateral Framework declares ambition to end conflict and “establish peaceful relations.”

Yet beneath the diplomatic rhetoric lies a deeply unequal arrangement that Lebanese critics have condemned as damaging to the country’s sovereignty.

The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory—but only on condition that the Lebanese Armed Forces first establish “effective sovereign authority” and achieve the “verified disarmament of non-state armed groups,” a clear reference to Hezbollah.

The framework’s central flaw is its fundamental imbalance: Israel’s withdrawal is not tied to a fixed timetable but to Beirut’s ability to disarm Hezbollah. The deal establishes “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon where the army will be tested on its ability to prevent Hezbollah’s return before the mechanism can expand elsewhere.

A U.S. State Department official confirmed that the next round of talks will be held in Rome from August 4 to 6. The official said technical groups will focus on expanding the pilot zone process in southern Lebanon.

For Lebanon’s pro-Western government, this arrangement effectively reduces the state to an enforcer of Israeli security demands. It ties the restoration of territorial integrity to dismantling a domestic political force on Israel’s terms—a dramatic surrender of sovereignty.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem has rejected the agreement outright, calling it “invalid” and “crossing every red line.”

But even from a sovereignty perspective, the framework is deeply problematic: Israel is allowed to maintain its occupation until Lebanon meets conditions Washington and Tel Aviv have defined, effectively holding Lebanese territory hostage.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 4,332 people and injured 12,236 others, with entire villages south of the Litani River “razed or rendered uninhabitable.”

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk has documented large-scale violations of international humanitarian law in Lebanon, some of which may amount to “war crimes.”

Speaking in Beirut, Türk said entire villages south of the Litani River had been “razed or rendered uninhabitable,” with more than 135 healthcare workers among the dead.

He expressed concern that the conduct of Israeli forces, including large-scale displacement and denial of residents’ return, “could amount to international crimes.”