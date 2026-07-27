Mother Killed in Latest Sectarian Attack on Alawites in Syria

DAMASCUS (Dispatches) -- Gunmen opened fire on a family in the Syrian city of Homs just after midnight on Monday, killing the mother and injuring her son, in the latest sectarian killing targeting Alawites in the country’s third-largest city. Armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire with silenced pistols on a mother, her son, and her husband on Tawil Street in the Alawite-majority neighborhood of Wadi al-Dahab, just after midnight on Monday, the Syrian Justice Archive (SJA) reported. The mother, 41-year-old Yumna al-Halaq, was killed in the attack. Her 13-year-old son, Zein Ibrahim, was seriously injured and taken to the nearby Al-Zaim Hospital. Her husband was unharmed.