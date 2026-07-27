Kuwait Ratifies Defense Cooperation Agreement With Pakistan

KUWAIT CITY (Dispatches) -- Kuwait has ratified a defense cooperation agreement with Pakistan three years after the two sides signed it in June 2023, the official gazette Kuwait Al-Youm reported on Monday, relayed by Kuwait Times.

The pact sets out a framework linking the two armed forces on military training and education, intelligence sharing, logistics, defense technology, research, and the exchange of expertise, with the stated aim of deepening institutional ties. The deal runs for five years and renews automatically unless one side withdraws.