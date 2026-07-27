Iran Draws Red Line: U.S. Cannot Wage War, Dictate Peace

TEHRAN — Iran on Monday rejected continued attempts by the United States and its allies to shape the regional security environment through pressure and military escalation, stressing that Washington will not be allowed to determine the timing of war and peace or impose its demands on Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that the United States has failed to achieve the objectives it had set at the beginning of its military campaign and has instead become trapped in a crisis of its own making.

“I do not know how you think they are managing the war,” Baghaei said in response to claims by some Western media outlets about Washington’s handling of the war.

“A war that was supposed to collapse Iran within three days and force Iran to surrender has now reached five months, and they themselves are stuck in the swamp they created.”

Baghaei said repeated attacks and violations of international law could not be described as a strategy or successful management of a conflict.

“This is not managing a war,” he said. “Committing war crimes from time to time and taking pride in them is nothing but struggling in a disgrace that they created themselves under the influence of the Zionist regime.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that Iran’s decisions would not be shaped by American calculations, economic pressure or outside demands.

“We are not concerned about oil, and we are not concerned about America’s concerns,” Baghaei said. “What is fundamental for us is national interests.”

He stressed that Iran’s decisions are made through a comprehensive national process involving relevant institutions and that Tehran will not allow Washington to define the conditions of confrontation or diplomacy.

“We have never allowed and will never allow America to determine the time of war and peace,” Baghaei said. “We will defend ourselves for as long as our interests and national interests require.”

Baghaei also addressed claims of possible negotiations between Tehran and Washington, rejecting reports that Iran had requested direct talks.

“The claim that Iran has requested negotiations is media fabrication,” he said, adding that Iran views diplomacy as a tool to protect national interests, not as a means to respond to pressure.

He said Iran will use diplomatic channels whenever they serve the country’s interests but will not negotiate while facing continued aggression.

The spokesman also criticized the recent joint statement issued by the United States and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council countries, describing it as destructive and inconsistent with regional stability.

Baghaei said Iran has no hostility toward neighboring countries and seeks constructive relations with regional states, but warned against allowing foreign powers to use regional territory and facilities for military actions against Iran.

“We have repeatedly said that we seek good relations with the countries of the region and that we have no hostility toward any regional country,” he said.

“However, unfortunately, some of these countries, contrary to international law and the principles of good neighborliness, allowed their territory to be used by aggressors against Iran and in some cases directly participated in military aggression.”

He specifically criticized the role of countries that provide military access to the United States, saying regional governments should prevent their sovereignty from being used against a neighboring country.

Regarding Kuwait, Baghaei said statements denying participation in military operations against Iran must be judged by actions rather than words.

“These statements are good if they appear in practice,” he said. “Unfortunately, in practice, the United States continuously uses military bases located in Kuwait and exploits facilities there to continue its military actions against Iran.”

He made similar remarks regarding Britain, saying London had allowed the United States to use British military facilities during operations against Iran.

“We expected the new British government to act more responsibly than the previous government, but unfortunately we saw that it followed the same path, perhaps even worse,” Baghaei said.

He added that any foreign involvement in military operations against Iran violates international principles and warned that supporting escalation will not contribute to regional security.

Baghaei also criticized Bulgaria’s decision to allow the deployment of U.S. military aircraft at its bases, saying such decisions could make the country a participant in actions against Iran.

“The decision-makers in Bulgaria must answer for this dangerous and unjustified decision,” he said.

The spokesman further hit out at Washington for targeting civilian infrastructure and symbolic sites during the war, including routes connected to religious travel.

He said attacks on roads leading to Mashhad and the Shalamcheh border crossing demonstrated hostility toward values important to Iranian society. “The attack on these infrastructures is also a war crime,” Baghaei said.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said Iran and Oman are continuing consultations as two coastal states to establish arrangements for maritime traffic while respecting sovereignty and security considerations.

He stressed that the discussions are not connected to Washington. “These negotiations have nothing to do with America,” Baghaei said. “They are bilateral discussions between Iran and Oman, and they are continuing.”

Baghaei also rejected accusations that Iran was responsible for the current tensions surrounding the strategic waterway, saying the situation resulted from U.S. military actions.

“The Strait of Hormuz was open before the aggression,” he said. “The current situation has no cause other than the aggressive actions of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Baghaei said Tehran will continue to defend its right to peaceful nuclear energy under the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

“The peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, is the right of all countries,” he said.

He added that what Iran considers contradictions in U.S. policy will ultimately be judged by international public opinion.

Baghaei said Iran will continue combining defense and diplomacy according to its own national calculations. “We will never retreat from the principles and foundations that we have defined as our national interests and security,” he said.



