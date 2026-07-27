TEHRAN -- Washington has quietly revised its accounting of American military casualties from the confrontation with Iran, acknowledging hundreds of killed and wounded personnel while attempting to limit the political impact of the figures through changes in its reporting system.

The update, which added more than 140 wounded personnel to the Pentagon’s casualty database and introduced a new category titled “Overseas Operations,” has drawn attention from observers who say the move reflects an effort to obscure the scale of the costs facing the United States.

According to reports citing the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), the updated figures place the number of American military personnel killed or wounded during the conflict at more than 600. The Pentagon’s revised accounting lists 18 deaths and 624 wounded personnel since the beginning of the U.S. military campaign against Iran.

The latest casualty figures followed a series of Iranian retaliatory operations that targeted sensitive U.S. military facilities across the region. Iranian officials said the strikes focused particularly on radar, communications and command systems in order to weaken American surveillance and defensive capabilities.

Former CIA officer Larry Johnson, commenting on the impact of attacks on U.S. military infrastructure, said damage to radar and communications networks could affect Washington’s ability to monitor and respond to threats.

“When warning and defense systems are precisely damaged, the balance on the battlefield changes,” Johnson said, adding that attacks on U.S. surveillance capabilities have created pressure on Washington.

Military analysts have also highlighted the growing role of missile capability in Tehran’s strategy. Military and strategic analyst Muhammad al-Samadi said Iran’s missile capabilities have developed beyond accuracy alone, with increased destructive power becoming a central factor.

“Today, it is no longer only the accuracy of impact that matters; the destructive power of these missiles has also increased significantly,” he said, adding that Iran’s weapons capabilities continue to advance.

The Pentagon casualty revision came after earlier controversy surrounding U.S. military reporting. American officials had previously reduced some casualty figures from earlier phases of the conflict before later restoring higher numbers.

Critics stated that Washington’s casualty reporting has historically been shaped by political considerations, particularly during overseas military operations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has disputed American casualty figures, saying the actual losses suffered by U.S. forces were considerably higher. IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said that the figures announced by Washington did not reflect the

full impact of Iran’s retaliatory operations.

“The figures released by the Americans regarding their personnel casualties are completely false,” Mohebbi said, adding that casualties from Iran’s operations have exceeded the numbers publicly acknowledged by Washington.

Meanwhile, political figures inside the United States have also raised questions about Washington’s strategy. Senator Chris Murphy stated that the U.S. campaign against Iran has failed to achieve its stated objectives, citing the survival of Iran’s political system, the continued existence of its missile capabilities and the failure to eliminate its nuclear knowledge.

Murphy wrote that despite significant spending and months of war, Iran has maintained a substantial portion of its military capability and begun rebuilding its strength.

The developments have reinforced Tehran’s message that military pressure will not force Iran into accepting externally imposed demands. Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country’s armed forces remain prepared to respond to any further aggression.

Marking the anniversary of Operation Mersad, Iran’s Army said the country’s military forces remain ready to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Army and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have always been prepared to confront ruthless enemies and their mercenary proxies,” the statement said, adding that any aggressor attempting to violate Iran’s territory would face a decisive response.