Gateway of Tears  Crippling Saudi Economy

By: Kayhan Int’l Staff Writer

While the gallows-deserving US president has stopped his losing war on the advice of the chief CENTCOM terrorist realizing the futility of attacks on Iranian civilians and the civil infrastructure that in retaliation has destroyed almost all American military bases in the region in addition to strengthening Tehran’s control of the Hormuz Strait, his ally in Riyadh has started its own losing war with Yemen without a thought of the sheer damage to Saudi Arabia’s economy on the closure of the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

World economy, already in decline from Donald Trump’s dastardly venture into the Hormuz Strait, has further slumped as a result of the disruption of the shipping route from the Arabian Sea to the Mediterranean Sea via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

No wonder, the vital passage through the Gulf of Aden famous as the “Gateway of Tears” has moistened the eyes of most world countries whose ships plying between the west and the east have now no other way but to take the circuitous route around Africa’s “Cape of Good Hope” with no hope now for any economic recovery.

Saudi Arabia’s rekindling of its dormant hostility with the legal, lawful, and legitimate Sana’a-based government of Yemen by attacking the port city of Hodeida and the capital’s airport, has badly backfired.

The massive retaliation by the popular Ansarallah Movement in targeting Saudi oil tankers and heavily damaging Aramco oil installations as well as some airports, has virtually stopped petroleum exports.

The massive retaliation is expected to continue, if the rulers of Riyadh, whether on the advice of their masters in Washington or on their own flimsy calculations, were to further strike Yemeni people and the civilian infrastructure.

A crippled Saudi Arabia, already limping because of the closure of the Hormuz Strait as a result of the misadventure of their ally, the dotard called Trump, risks being permanently disabled, if it continues its own misadventure in Yemen.

An economy in fast decline will likely lead to mass exodus of the vital expatriate workforce leaving the economy in shambles with no hope for recovery, since the neither the US can come to Saudi Arabia’s rescue nor the illegitimate Zionist entity with which the rulers in Riyadh already have covert relationship in violation of the letter spirit of the Holy Qur’an.

The coming days or weeks will determine the colossal damage Saudi Arabia has done to its own interest by taking the suicidal step of attacking Yemen.